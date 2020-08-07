Britain braces for record-breaking high temperatures

Britain braced for record-breaking temperatures on Friday as forecasters warned the public to take additional care in the heat.
The mercury is set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) in southeastern England amid a heatwave lasting through the weekend.
Britain’s Met Office warned the public to take precautions against dehydration and sunburn and be ready for a dramatic rise in temperatures following a rather cool week.
Public Health England issued a heat-health warning and advised people sheltering indoors to close curtains facing the sun.
This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19,” said Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, consultant in public health at Public Health England.
A lot of homes can overheat, so it’s important we continue to check on older people and those with underlying health conditions, particularly if they’re living alone and may be socially isolated.
