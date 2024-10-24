GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRICS summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping says world facing ‘serious challenges’

Addressing assembled leaders, Xi Jinping said the “common march of the global South towards modernity is a major event in world history”.

Published - October 24, 2024 03:22 pm IST - Kazan

AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends Outreach/BRICS Plus format session at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends Outreach/BRICS Plus format session at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (October 24, 2024) told leaders of BRICS emerging economies the world was facing “serious challenges” and urged the group to be a “stabilising force”.

Mr. Xi was speaking on the final day of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of nations against the West.

Addressing assembled leaders, Mr. Xi said the “common march of the global South towards modernity is a major event in world history”.

“We must be a stabilising force for peace, strengthen global security governance and explore solutions to hotspot issues that address both the symptoms and the root causes,” Mr. Xi said.

“The world still faces serious challenges to its peaceful development,” he warned.

He also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the prevention of further conflict in Lebanon.

“We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon,” Mr. Xi said.

“There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon,” he said.

Published - October 24, 2024 03:22 pm IST

Related Topics

summit / China / Israel-Palestine Conflict / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.