BRICS summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping says world facing ‘serious challenges’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (October 24, 2024) told leaders of BRICS emerging economies the world was facing “serious challenges” and urged the group to be a “stabilising force”.

Mr. Xi was speaking on the final day of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of nations against the West.

Addressing assembled leaders, Mr. Xi said the “common march of the global South towards modernity is a major event in world history”.

“We must be a stabilising force for peace, strengthen global security governance and explore solutions to hotspot issues that address both the symptoms and the root causes,” Mr. Xi said.

“The world still faces serious challenges to its peaceful development,” he warned.

He also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the prevention of further conflict in Lebanon.

“We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon,” Mr. Xi said.

“There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon,” he said.