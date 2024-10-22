BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Russia’s Kazan; series of bilateral meetings lined up

Prime Minister Narendra Moditoday (October 22, 2024) embarked on a two-day visit to Kazan, Russia where he will be participating in the 16th summit of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping.

Being hosted by Russia, the summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine. It will be the first summit of the grouping after it was expanded at its summit in Johannesburg last year. The new members included Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Also read | BRICS countries recognize group’s importance for multipolarity: Jaishankar

The main issues on the agenda include Russian President Putin’s idea for a BRICS-led payment system to rival SWIFT, an international financial network that Russian banks were cut off from in 2022, as well as the escalating situation in West Asia.

Mr. Modi is set hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS.

Read live updates here: