GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Russia’s Kazan; series of bilateral meetings lined up

PM Modi is set hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS

Updated - October 22, 2024 01:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view shows a placard with the logo of the BRICS summit at the Kazan airport, Russia on October 21, 2024.

A view shows a placard with the logo of the BRICS summit at the Kazan airport, Russia on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Moditoday (October 22, 2024) embarked on a two-day visit to Kazan, Russia where he will be participating in the 16th summit of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping.

Being hosted by Russia, the summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine. It will be the first summit of the grouping after it was expanded at its summit in Johannesburg last year. The new members included Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Also read | BRICS countries recognize group’s importance for multipolarity: Jaishankar

The main issues on the agenda include Russian President Putin’s idea for a BRICS-led payment system to rival SWIFT, an international financial network that Russian banks were cut off from in 2022, as well as the escalating situation in West Asia.

Mr. Modi is set hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS.

Read live updates here:

  • October 22, 2024 13:02
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS Summit
  • October 22, 2024 12:56
    BRICS emerged as important platform for dialogue, discussion on key global issues: PM Modi

    India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of key issues concerning global developmental agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    Mr. Modi made comments in a statement before embarking on a two-day visit to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th summit of the BRICS grouping.

    “The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good,” he said.

    Read more on this here...
  • October 22, 2024 12:48
    Putin hosts a summit to show the West it can’t keep Russia off the global stage

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will be meeting this week with China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, defying predictions that the war in Ukraine and an international arrest warrant would turn Mr. Putin into a pariah.

    They will all be in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday for a meeting of the BRICS bloc of developing economies.

    The alliance, which aims to counterbalance the Western-led world order, initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is expanding rapidly. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia joined in January; Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia formally applied, and a number of others expressed a desire to be members.

    Russian officials already see the meeting as a massive success. Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said 36 countries confirmed participation, and more than 20 will send heads of state. Mr. Putin will hold around 20 bilateral meetings, Mr. Ushakov said, and the summit could turn into “the largest foreign policy event ever held” on Russian soil.

    - AFP

Published - October 22, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Related Topics

international organisation / international relations / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Russia / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.