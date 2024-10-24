GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRICS is a statement of how profoundly world order is changing: EAM Jaishankar

Economic, political and cultural rebalancing has now reached a point where we can contemplate real multi-polarity, says EAM S Jaishankar at the BRICS Summit

Updated - October 24, 2024 04:03 pm IST - Kazan

ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the BRICS Outreach Session, in Kazan. File

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the BRICS Outreach Session, in Kazan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 16th BRICS Summit in BRICS Plus format highlighted the significant strides made by nations that have gained independence from colonial rule, noting their accelerated development and socio-economic progress and asserted that the "BRICS itself is a statement of how profoundly the old order is changing."

Also Read: PM Modi for financial integration among BRICS countries

Addressing the summit, Mr. Jaishankar said, “On the one hand, there is the steady diversification of production and consumption. Nations that attained independence from colonialism have accelerated their development and socio-economic progress. New capabilities emerged, facilitating the harnessing of more talent.”

Watch Here: PM Modi, President Xi welcome border pact, seek to rebuild ties

He said, “This economic, political and cultural rebalancing has now reached a point where we can contemplate real multi-polarity. The BRICS itself is a statement of how profoundly the old order is changing.”

India ready to provide all possible assistance for peace in Ukraine: PM Modi in Kazan

Mr. Jaishankar further asserted that to create a more equitable global order, strengthening and expanding independent platforms is crucial, and that’s where BRICS comes in, making a significant difference for the Global South. He said, “First, by strengthening and expanding platforms of an independent nature. And by widening the choices in different domains and minimising undue reliance on those that can be leveraged. This is really where BRICS can make a difference for the Global South.”

The External Affairs Minister also called for reforming of the United Nations Security Council and said, “reforming established institutions and mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council in the permanent and the non-permanent categories. So too the multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. India initiated an effort during its G20 Presidency and we are glad to see Brazil take that forward.”

Urging for democratising the global economy through creating more production hubs, Mr. Jaishankar said, “democratizing the global economy through creating more production hubs. The COVID experience is a sharp reminder of the need for more resilient, redundant and shorter supply chains. For essential needs, every region legitimately aspires to create their own production capabilities.”

Also Read: BRICS countries recognize group’s importance for multipolarity: Jaishankar

He added, “correcting distortions in global infrastructure that are a legacy from the colonial era. The world urgently needs more connectivity options that enhance logistics and mitigate risks. This must be a collective endeavour for common good, with utmost respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Citing examples of Indian initiatives like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, Mr. Jaishankar also called for sharing experiences and new initiatives. He said, “And fifth, by sharing experiences and new initiatives. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, its Unified Payments Interface and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, all hold a greater relevance. The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE and the International Big Cat Alliance are similarly initiatives of common interest. As a First Responder, be it for natural calamities, health emergencies or economic crises, we seek to do our fair share.”

Published - October 24, 2024 03:52 pm IST

Related Topics

summit

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.