‘Brexit pact could sink N. Ireland govt.’

The leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest party on Thursday suspended cooperation with Dublin and warned he might collapse the province’s devolved government in protest against a protocol between the United Kingdom and the European Union regulating post-Brexit trade.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson demanded “significant and substantial changes” to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr. Donaldson said it was “a matter of political reality, that our political institutions will not survive a failure to resolve the problems that the protocol has created”.


