‘Brexit could be pushed back by a few weeks’

The date Britain leaves the European Union (EU) could be pushed back by a couple of weeks to give time for legislation to be approved by lawmakers, the leader of Britain’s lower house of Parliament said, the most senior figure to make such a suggestion. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

Parliament will now vote on a series of amendments on Tuesday.

“We can get the legislation through and I think we do, in spite of everything, have a very strong relationship with our EU friends and neighbours and I am absolutely certain that if we needed a couple of extra weeks or something then that would be feasible,” Andrea Leadsom told the BBC.

Extending Article 50?

Responding to the idea that this would mean extending the two-year Article 50 negotiation period, Ms. Leadsom, who is the organiser of government business in the lower house of Parliament, told the BBC: “It doesn’t necessarily mean that. I think we would want to think carefully about it. But as things stand I do feel that we can get, with the support of both Houses — the House of Commons and the House of Lords — with goodwill and a determination we can still get the legislation through in good time.”