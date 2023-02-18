ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's vaccine-skeptic Bolsonaro got the shot, document indicates

February 18, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Brasilia

The former President has made repeated public statements minimising the importance of vaccines and said he had not and would not get vaccinated himself

Reuters

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Health Ministry record indicates that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a vocal skeptic of COVID-19 vaccines who vowed to never get the jab, may have received one in 2021, the country's comptroller general's office said on February 17.

ALSO READ
From Brazil’s presidential palace to KFC: Bolsonaro’s peculiar exile in U.S.

The office said it was examining a vaccine card provided by the Health Ministry recording the far-right former President's vaccination, though in a statement it cautioned that the card could have been altered.

It said it had sought information about Mr. Bolsonaro's vaccination record from the Health Ministry following last month's inauguration of new leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The record exists, that's as much as we know," comptroller general's office head Vinicius Carvalho said during an interview with CNN Brazil.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mr. Bolsonaro made repeated public statements minimising the importance of vaccines and said he had not and would not get vaccinated himself. He was sick with COVID-19 in 2020.

Mr. Bolsonaro was quoted last week by the Wall Street Journal as saying he plans to return to Brazil in March after having spent more than a month in the United States to lead the political opposition to Lula and defend himself against accusations that he instigated violent election-denial protests.

Mr. Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before Lula was sworn in on January 1 and later applied for a six-month tourist visa to continue his stay in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US