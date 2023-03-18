Brazil's president Lula to visit China from March 26-31

March 18, 2023 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - BEIJING

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit China from March 26-31 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Mr. Lula will meet in Beijing with a host of Chinese dignitaries to discuss “trade, investment, reindustrialisation, energy transition, climate change and world peace and security,” the ministry said.

The visit will be Mr. Lula’s first to China since taking office in January.

In his inauguration speech in Congress, he announced a new role for Brazil in the world by resuming “South American integration” and the reconstruction of the “high and active dialogue with the United States, the European Community and China”.

China is Brazil’s top trade partner, with $152.6 billion in bilateral trade last year. The United States is a distant second, with $88.8 billion.

Mr. Lula has expressed a desire to resume cordial ties with China, in stark contrast with Mr. Bolsonaro.