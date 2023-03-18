HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brazil's president Lula to visit China from March 26-31

He has expressed a desire to resume cordial ties with China.

March 18, 2023 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - BEIJING

Agencies
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during a meeting in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil on March 16, 2023.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during a meeting in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil on March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit China from March 26-31 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Mr. Lula will meet in Beijing with a host of Chinese dignitaries to discuss “trade, investment, reindustrialisation, energy transition, climate change and world peace and security,” the ministry said.

The visit will be Mr. Lula’s first to China since taking office in January.

In his inauguration speech in Congress, he announced a new role for Brazil in the world by resuming “South American integration” and the reconstruction of the “high and active dialogue with the United States, the European Community and China”.

China is Brazil’s top trade partner, with $152.6 billion in bilateral trade last year. The United States is a distant second, with $88.8 billion.

Mr. Lula has expressed a desire to resume cordial ties with China, in stark contrast with Mr. Bolsonaro.

Related Topics

Brazil / China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.