Brazil's President Lula back at official residence to recover from hip replacement surgery

October 02, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - Brasilia

Mr. Lula, 77, underwent the operation on Friday. Doctors also performed minor eyelid surgery.

AP

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital Sunday after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital Sunday, two days after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery that will have him working from home while he recovers.

He has returned to the official presidential residence and will work there during the coming weeks, Lula said in a statement on X. He previously said that he had suffered hip pains since August of last year.

“Thank you for all the prayers and the caring messages. I'm recovering to work even more for Brazil,” Mr. Lula wrote on X, adding — as a joke, presumably — that he intends to run a marathon.

A medical bulletin from Lula's doctors earlier Sunday said that he had ascended and descended stairs with assistance.

Recovery for hip replacement surgery varies from patient to patient, but most can resume light, day-to-day activities within three to six weeks, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Many patients initially use a cane, crutches, or a walker until balance and strength improve to avoid falls that could jeopardise the surgery's success, the orthopedic organisation said.

