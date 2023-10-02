HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brazil's President Lula back at official residence to recover from hip replacement surgery

Mr. Lula, 77, underwent the operation on Friday. Doctors also performed minor eyelid surgery.

October 02, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 05:22 am IST - Brasilia

AP
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital Sunday after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery. File

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital Sunday after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital Sunday, two days after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery that will have him working from home while he recovers.

Mr. Lula, 77, underwent the operation on Friday. Doctors also performed minor eyelid surgery.

He has returned to the official presidential residence and will work there during the coming weeks, Lula said in a statement on X. He previously said that he had suffered hip pains since August of last year.

“Thank you for all the prayers and the caring messages. I'm recovering to work even more for Brazil,” Mr. Lula wrote on X, adding — as a joke, presumably — that he intends to run a marathon.

A medical bulletin from Lula's doctors earlier Sunday said that he had ascended and descended stairs with assistance.

Recovery for hip replacement surgery varies from patient to patient, but most can resume light, day-to-day activities within three to six weeks, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Many patients initially use a cane, crutches, or a walker until balance and strength improve to avoid falls that could jeopardise the surgery's success, the orthopedic organisation said.

Related Topics

Brazil

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.