InternationalRIO DE JANEIRO: 05 June 2020 06:58 IST
Brazil’s official coronavirus death toll passes Italy
Updated: 05 June 2020 07:02 IST
The Latin American nation has now reported 34,021 deaths from the coronavirus, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom.
Brazil's total COVID-19 death toll blew past that of Italy on Thursday, as the Health Ministry reported 1,437 deaths in the last 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases.
