Brazil’s official coronavirus death toll passes Italy

A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, May 26, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters RIO DE JANEIRO: 05 June 2020 06:58 IST
Updated: 05 June 2020 07:02 IST

The Latin American nation has now reported 34,021 deaths from the coronavirus, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom.

Brazil's total COVID-19 death toll blew past that of Italy on Thursday, as the Health Ministry reported 1,437 deaths in the last 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases.

