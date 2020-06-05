Brazil’s official coronavirus death toll passes Italy

A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, May 26, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

RIO DE JANEIRO:

The Latin American nation has now reported 34,021 deaths from the coronavirus, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom.

Brazil's total COVID-19 death toll blew past that of Italy on Thursday, as the Health Ministry reported 1,437 deaths in the last 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases. The Latin American nation has now reported 34,021 deaths from the coronavirus, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom. Advertising Advertising

