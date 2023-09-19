ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's Lula to meet Ukraine's Zelensky in New York on Wednesday

September 19, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - BRASILIA

Lula and Zelensky have never met, though they have spoken by video call

Reuters

File picture of Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the office of the Brazilian presidency said on Monday.

Lula has advocated the creation of a group of nations to mediate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, but in May he stated that both Moscow and Kyiv were to blame for the conflict, angering the United States and European states who back Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.

Last month, the Brazilian leftist leader told reporters neither Zelensky nor Russian President Vladimir Putin were ready for peace.

Lula and Zelensky have never met, though they spoke by video call in March days after Brazil voted for a U.N. resolution that called for peace and demanded Moscow withdraw its troops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two men will meet at Lula's hotel after the Brazilian leader meets U.S. President Joe Biden, two sources in the Brazilian government said on condition of anonymity.

The Ukrainian government asked for the meeting between Zelenskiy and Lula after the two men failed to meet at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima earlier this year, allegedly due to a scheduling problem.

Ukraine's embassy in Brasilia did not immediately comment on the planned meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Ukraine / Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US