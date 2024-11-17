 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event

Musk’s social messaging network ‘X’ was suspended in Brazil for a month this year for failing to name a legal representative in the country and ignoring court orders to block accounts accused of spreading “fake news” and hate messages

Published - November 17, 2024 12:37 pm IST - RIO DE JANEIRO

Reuters
Janja Lula da Silva, First Lady of Brazil, claps during the inauguration of the ‘G20 Social’ at Museu do Amanha, on November 14, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Janja Lula da Silva, First Lady of Brazil, claps during the inauguration of the ‘G20 Social’ at Museu do Amanha, on November 14, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil's first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, swore at billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event on Saturday (November 17, 2024) at which she spoke about the need to regulate social media to rein in misinformation.

A ship's horn sounded as she spoke and she joked, "I think it's Elon Musk," before adding, "I'm not afraid of you, Elon Musk."

Social media platform X to shutter local operations in Brazil

Mr. Musk, owner of social network ‘X’, reacted to a video of her remarks by posting a laughing out loud emoji graphic. In another post, he added, “They are going to lose the next election,” in a reference to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil blocks Musk’s X after company refuses to name local representative amid feud with Judge

The president's wife spoke at an event ahead of the Rio de Janeiro summit of the G20 group of largest nations set for November 18 to 19

Mr. Musk's social messaging network was suspended in Brazil for a month this year for failing to name a legal representative in the country and ignoring court orders to block accounts accused of spreading "fake news" and hate messages.

Published - November 17, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.