Brazil's ex-military chiefs told police Bolsonaro discussed coup in 2022, sources say

Their testimonies, delivered to investigators in recent weeks, augur badly for the former President, whose political career looks finished and is now widely seen as battling to stay out of jail.

March 06, 2024 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - BRASILIA

Reuters
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures while standing in front of his house before testifying to the Federal Police in Brasilia, Brazil.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures while standing in front of his house before testifying to the Federal Police in Brasilia, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The former heads of Brazil's Army and Air Force have confirmed to federal police that ex-President Jair Bolsonaro discussed a draft decree to prevent the handover of power after the 2022 election, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ALSO READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls mass protest amid legal firestorm

Their testimonies, delivered to investigators in recent weeks, augur badly for Mr. Bolsonaro, whose political career looks finished and is now widely seen as battling to stay out of jail.

Mr. Bolsonaro has been ruled politically ineligible until 2030 for spreading electoral misinformation during the 2022 campaign, and recently had his passport seized by police probing his efforts to cling onto power after he lost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the election.

ALSO READ |A failed coup: On Bolsonaro and Brazil’s politics 

Last week, former Army chief Marco Antonio Freire Gomes told police in a seven-hour deposition that there were discussions with Mr. Bolsonaro over a draft decree that could have prevented Lula's inauguration, two sources said.

That followed testimony from former Air Force chief Carlos Baptista Junior, who last month also told police about the discussions with Bolsonaro on ways to prevent Lula taking power, one of the sources said.

"I've spoken with various sources over the last 48 hours. I'm certain. There is nothing concrete against the president," Mr. Bolsonaro family spokesman Fabio Wajngarten wrote on X, adding that he had not yet had access to the ex-military chiefs' testimonies.

Neither Mr. Gomes nor Mr. Baptista Junior could be reached for comment.

Mr. Bolsonaro currently faces various criminal probes that are close to reaching their conclusions.

A federal police source with knowledge of the matter said investigators plan to combine the various probes, and are already discussing the charges they believe Bolsonaro should face. The possible charges, which include trying to overthrow the democratic state, racketeering, and falsification of documents, carry a maximum total jail sentence of 55 years.

Once the federal police have decided what charges they believe Bolsonaro should face, it would then be up to the office of Brazil's prosecutor general to formally indict him.

"Mr. Bolsonaro's indictment is more a matter of when, rather than if," a source in the top prosecutor's office told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Neither the prosecutor general's office nor the federal police responded to requests for comment.

