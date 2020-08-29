Brazil’s environment ministry to stop fighting deforestation in the Amazon

All operations to combat illegal logging in the Amazon will be halted on Monday due to insufficient funds, Brazil’s Environment Ministry said on Friday.
The move comes despite rising deforestation and growing criticism of Brazil’s environmental policy from both environmentalists and international investors, many of whom have threatened to pull out of the country if the government does not show improved results in protecting the Amazon.
The ministry said the move was due to a decision by Brazil’s Federal Budget Secretariat, known as the SOF, to block certain funds that had originally been allocated to the Environment Ministry’s enforcement arm Ibama and parks service ICMBio.
The SOF’s move, the ministry said, ultimately came from the office of the Chief of Staff for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
“According to information provided to the ministry by Secretary Esteves Colnago of the Economy Ministry, the blockage of nearly 60 million reais ($11.1 million) in funds to Ibama and ICMBio was ordered by the Government Secretary’s Office and the Office of the Chief of Staff of the President,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Economy Ministry, Government Secretary’s Office and the Chief of Staff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath