Brazil's da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro have clashed in their first one-on-one debate, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff

AP SAO PAULO
October 17, 2022 08:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for office again, left, faces President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential debate at Bandeirantes Television in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 16, 2022. The presidential runoff election is set for Oct. 30. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debates in the election’s first round featured several other candidates, none of whom garnered more than 5% of the Oct. 2 vote. During the debates, they were largely distractions from the two obvious frontrunners.

On Sunday, the two repeatedly called each other liars during an encounter lasting about 1 ½ hours. The term was used more than a dozen times by each of the candidates in the TV Band debate that, otherwise, was less aggressive than many analysts had expected.

“You are a liar. You lie every day,” Mr. da Silva said during one exchange. Mr. Bolsonaro frequently said: “You can’t come here to tell people these lies.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, Mr. da Silva, who is universally known as Lula, won the election’s first round with 48% of the vote compared to Mr. Bolsonaro’s 43%. Polls indicate the leftist former president, who governed between 2003-2010, remains the frontrunner, though his lead has shrunk considerably.

Each candidate focused on the issues that, according to polls, represent their adversary’s weak points: for Mr. Bolsonaro, the COVID-19 pandemic that killed 680,000 Brazilians, and for Mr. da Silva, corruption scandals involving his Workers’ Party.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Da Silva and Mr. Bolsonaro are expected to take part in one more debate, days before the vote, on TV Globo, Brazil’s most popular network.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Brazil

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app