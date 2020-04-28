Brazil's Bolsonaro names Mendonśa as justice minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Andrş Mendonśa as the new Justice Minister, replacing Sergio Moro who resigned last Friday after accusing his boss of wrongdoing, according to the official gazette on Tuesday.

Mr. Mendonśa previously served as Brazil's attorney general.

Alexandre Ramagem, former head of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), was named federal police chief, replacing Mauricio Valeixo, according to the publication. Mr. Bolsonaro dismissed Valeixo last Friday.

Mr. Ramagem is a close friend of the Bolsonaro family and took charge of the personal security of the then presidential candidate when he was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. Mr. Ramagem had become intelligence chief last July.

Mr. Moro, a former judge who is popular for jailing corrupt politicians and businessmen, said he was quitting the government because Mr. Bolsonaro had fired the chief of the federal police for personal and political reasons.