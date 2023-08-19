Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused of ordering sale of jewellery given as official gift

August 19, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - Brasilia

Then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ordered an aide to sell undeclared luxury jewellery received as a gift and funnel the money to him, a lawyer for the aide charged Friday.

Cezar Bittencourt, who represents Mr. Bolsonaro's former right-hand man, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, said his client had recounted receiving those orders from Mr. Bolsonaro shortly before the president left office at the end of last year.

The claim was initially reported in an interview published Friday by the Brazilian magazine Veja, and Mr. Bittencourt confirmed his comments in a phone call with AP.

Mr. Bittencourt said that in December 2022, Lt. Col. Cid asked about a Rolex watch the president was given by government of Saudi Arabia in 2019. Mr. Bolsonaro replied that Lt. Col. Cid should “deal with it,” which eventually led to the aide selling two watches in the U.S. and handing the money to Mr. Bolsonaro, the attorney said.

A week ago, Brazil's Federal Police charged that Mr. Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly $70,000 sale of the two watches. They were part of a total of three sets of jewellery given to the then-president by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Officials from Mr. Bolsonaro's office brought the jewellery into Brazil without declaring them, which sparked suspicions of money laundering and illegal personal possession of government items. That investigation became public in March.

Brazil requires citizens arriving by plane from abroad to declare goods worth more than $1,000 and pay a tax of 50% of the value above that threshold. The jewellery would be exempt from tax if it was an official gift to Brazil, but would not have been Mr. Bolsonaro's to keep.

Mr. Bolsonaro and his lawyers contend the sets of jewellery were personal gifts and therefore can be sold as he wishes. Investigators say he did not register the jewelry in his personal collection until just before he left office.

When the matter became public in March, Mr. Bolsonaro initially said he did not know about the gifts, but his camp has given various versions. On Friday, Mr. Bolsonaro said in a video to the Brazilian newspaper Estadao that Lt. Col. Cid had autonomy on how to handle the jewelry and did not receive orders.

Mr. Bittencourt's report on Lt. Col. Cid's claim is the first time the former aide has spoken publicly about the jewellery. Lt. Col. Cid was arrested in May on accusations of falsifying COVID-19 vaccine cards for members of his own family and for Mr. Bolsonaro and his family.

In July, Lt. Col. Cid was called to testify to a special congressional committee that is investigating the January 8 rampage by Mr. Bolsonaro's supporters in the capital, Brasilia. He remained silent throughout the entire session.

On Friday, seven high-ranking military police officers were arrested in connection with the January 8 attacks.

A few hours later, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorised the lifting of bank secrecy for Mr. Bolsonaro and Lt. Col. Cid's accounts in the U.S.