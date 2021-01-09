Brazilian President Bolsonaro asks PM Modi to speed up COVID-19 vaccine shipment

A file picture of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

BRASILIA

09 January 2021 10:27 IST

It has asked 2 million doses of Astra Zeneca's COVID-19 vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India

Brazilian President JairBolsonaro has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to expedite a shipment of 2 million doses of Astra Zeneca's COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the presidential press office said on Friday.

The preliminary efficacy data of Covishield from India seemed to suggest that it was “similar to” what was seen in the UK and Brazil which formed the bulk of the data set that the UK relied onto accord approval.

Earlier in April last year, the Brazilian President invokes Ramayana while seeking hydroxychloroquine from India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked ancient Indian epic Ramayana, mentioning the story of how Lord Hanuman brought a holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lakshmana.

(With earlier inputs from Our correspondents, PTI)