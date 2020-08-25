Brazil to delay announcement of new economic package, official says

The package of measures, which will likely include expanding the “Bolsa Familia” cash welfare program into a new program called “Renda Brasil” and payroll tax cuts, was dubbed the “big bang” in some parts of the local media.

Brazil’s government will delay the unveiling of a series of measures aimed at supporting the economy originally planned for Tuesday, a high-ranking official told Reuters.

Ricardo Barros, head of the government in the lower house, told Reuters on Monday that a new date for the package could come later in the day following a meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

According to a source on the economic team, the package was ready from a technical point of view but the announcement date, the model and which proposals would be unveiled were still being discussed at the upper echelons of the administration and with government leaders in congress.

The package may also include labor market reforms and a measure that combines a proposed constitutional amendment on spending cap triggers with aspects of the “federative pact” framework governing the flow of funding between central and local governments.

Brazil’s economy is expected to post its biggest ever annual decline his year, with the latest forecast in a weekly central bank survey of economists pointing to a 5.5% contraction.

Even so, that would be much less severe than many forecasts earlier this year of a decline of 7% or more when the anti-coronavirus lockdown and quarantine measures brought much of the economy to a standstill.