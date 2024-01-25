GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brazil stops using ‘subnormal’ to denote its favelas

January 25, 2024 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - RIO DE JANEIRO

AP
Homes cover a hill in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Homes cover a hill in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

After decades of delay and pressure, Brazil announced on Tuesday that it will henceforth use “favelas and urban communities” to categorise thousands of poor, urban neighbourhoods, instead of the previous term “subnormal agglomerates” that was widely viewed as stigmatising.

Starting in the 1990s, the national statistics and geography institute, known by its Portuguese acronym IBGE, began using “subnormal agglomerates” to describe places with irregular occupation and deficient public services. The name change announced in a statement follows a process of reflection that began in the 2000s, according to IBGE geography coordinator, Cayo Franco.

The concept of “subnormality” referred to people’s living conditions, but “many times it was understood as the condition of the people themselves,” Mr. Franco said. It was also too vague to represent reality. Further, “agglomeration” transmitted an image of people piled atop one another, said Theresa Williamson, executive director of a favela advocacy group, Catalytic Communities. Many of these neighbourhoods are not recent; rather, they are consolidated, having been built up over generations with individual or collective investment, and in spite of chronic state negligence in providing sanitation and other services.

“When you have a term that is pejorative, labelling such a huge portion of the country, it can only be counterproductive,” said Ms. Williamson. “You need terms that are more nuanced when you’re talking about such large sectors of society, rather than sort of deny them any value,” she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.