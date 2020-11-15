International

Brazil registers 38,307 new cases of coronavirus

Brazil on Saturday registered 38,307 new cases of thecoronavirus, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 5,848,959.

Deaths rose by 921 to 165,658.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2020 6:40:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/brazil-registers-38307-new-cases-of-coronavirus/article33101061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY