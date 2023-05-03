ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil police search Bolsonaro's home, seize his phone

May 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Brasilia

Officers were carrying out 16 searches and six arrests in Rio de Janeiro.

AP

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures to members of the media as he leaves his home following a search operation, in Brasilia, Brazil May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil's Federal Police searched former President Jair Bolsonaro's home on Wednesday and seized his phone, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official, who wasn't authorised to speak publicly, said that Bolsonaro will be deposed at Federal Police headquarters and also confirmed that one of his closest allies, Mauro Cid, was arrested.

Asked about the search of Bolsonaro's home, the Federal Police's press office provided a statement saying officers were carrying out 16 searches and six arrests in Rio de Janeiro related to the introduction of fraudulent data related to the COVID-19 vaccine into the nation's health system. The statement didn't name Bolsonaro or Cid.

Television network Globo broadcast images that showed police inside Bolsonaro's condominium complex in Brasilia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Local media reported that the vaccine cards of Bolsonaro and his family members were altered. During the pandemic, Bolsonaro repeatedly sowed doubt about the efficacy of the vaccine.

“We trust that all doubts the Judiciary has will be clarified and it will be proven that Bolsonaro didn't do anything illegal,” the leader of Bolsonaro's political party, Valdemar Costa Neto, wrote on Twitter.

The police statement said that the insertion of false data occurred between November 2021 and December 2022, and enabled the people whose vaccine cards were altered to comply with the U.S. vaccine requirement to enter the country.

The investigation indicates the objective was to “sustain the discourse aimed at attacking the vaccine against COVID-19,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Brazil / vaccines

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US