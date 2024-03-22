ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil heading to a rare sequence of increasing coffee crop output

March 22, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - SAO PAULO

Reuters

he improvement in production is due to some post-frost farming techniques.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil is expected to post its third annual rise in coffee production this year, a rare sequence seen only seven times in 144 years of coffee history in the world’s largest grower and exporter of the beans, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The positive sequence is likely to be extended for another year in 2025, experts say, mainly due to rising production of robusta beans in a country that has historically been a producer of the milder arabica coffee preferred by high-end cafes. Robusta coffee is widely used to make instant coffee.

Brazilian coffee production usually alternates years of high and low production, in the arabica- biennial cycle. Arabica coffee trees tend to produce less in a year following a good crop, or the other way around.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

That cycle, experts say, was broken after extreme weather: a harsh drought and then freak frosts that hit Brazilian coffee fields around 2020 and 2021.

Since then, the country has been producing larger crops every year. The improvement is due to some post-frost farming techniques, such as pruning and expanded use of irrigation, particularly in robusta fields, to better cope with dry weather.

“The growth is a reality. ... No doubt next year’s crop will be larger as well, taking this sequence of increases to four years,” said Marcio Ferreira, chair of exporting group Cecafe.

The growing robusta output in Brazil is seen by analysts as a major contributor to more stable, rising overall coffee production. Robusta trees do not experience the biennial production variation of arabica.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US