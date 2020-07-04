International

Brazil gives nod for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

A vegetable vendor wears a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the local government allows the reopening of markets and street fairs in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, July 3, 2020.

A vegetable vendor wears a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the local government allows the reopening of markets and street fairs in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, July 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Anvisa's approval comes after Brazil surpassed 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19,

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday approved clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, according to an official gazette publication.

The study, first announced on June 11, is led by Instituto Butantan, a research center funded by the state of Sao Paulo. The agreement with Sinovac includes not only trials but also the transference of technology to produce the potential vaccine locally.

On June 29, Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria said 9,000 volunteers have already been registered to test the vaccine against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Trials will be conducted by 12 research centers in six Brazilian states: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Brasilia, Rio Grande do Sul and Parana, according to Doria.

Anvisa's approval comes after Brazil surpassed 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Health Ministry data, the second worst outbreak after the United States. The number of deaths rose by 1,290 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 63,174, the data showed.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2020 10:09:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/brazil-gives-nod-for-chinese-covid-19-vaccine-trial/article31986196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY