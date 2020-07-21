Brazil coronavirus death toll tops 80,000

Brazil registered 20,257 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and the death toll rose above 80,000, the health ministry said on Monday.
Total cases in Brazil, the world's second most affected country after the United States, have now risen to 2,118,646 while the 632 newly-recorded deaths brought the total number of fatalities to 80,120.
Measures to protect indigenous people
Meanwhile, a commission linked to the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday asked Brazil's government to take steps to protect the indigenous Yanomami and Yekuana peoples from the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the entity's Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) gave the government 15 days to outline what measures it has taken, such as the provision of adequate healthcare, to protect the indigenous peoples' livelihoods.
The OAS commission had already been asked to take a stand, with one issue the potential exposure of the Yanomami to illegal gold miners operating on their indigenous land.
“The commission considers that ... the rights to life, personal integrity, and health of members of the Yanomami and Yekuana indigenous peoples are under serious threat,” the OAS commission statement said.
The government's press office declined to comment, and the Health Ministry could not be reached for immediate comment.
