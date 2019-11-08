Brazil braces for release of ex-President

Lawyers for Brazilian leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday filed a request for his release from prison following a Supreme Court ruling that threatens to deepen political divisions.

Dozens of supporters outside the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba where Mr. Lula has been held since April 2018 cheered and waved “Free Lula” signs as lawyer Cristiano Zanin exited the facility after speaking to the popular ex-President.

Mr. Lula is among several thousand convicts who could be freed after the Supreme Court’s decision late Thursday to overturn a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal.

They would remain free until they had exhausted their rights to appeal their conviction — a process critics say could take years in cases involving people able to afford expensive lawyers.

Many of those affected by the 6-5 ruling are political and business leaders caught up in a massive corruption probe dubbed ‘Car Wash’ that began in 2014.

“We have already filed the request and we will speak to (federal judge) Carolina Lebbos,” Mr. Zanin told reporters, adding he hoped their request could be expedited.

Lula was “very serene” and the Supreme Court ruling had given him “hope that there could be justice,” he said.

“Our judicial battle continues, our focus is to obtain the nullification of the legal case.”

Mr. Lula, who led Brazil through a historic boom from 2003 to 2010, earning him the gratitude of millions of Brazilians for redistributing wealth to haul them out of poverty, is serving eight years and 10 months for corruption. He was sentenced to almost 13 years in jail in February in a separate corruption case and still faces another half dozen corruption trials. Mr. Lula, 74, has denied all the charges, arguing they were politically motivated to keep him out of the 2018 presidential election that was won by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

“I’m coming for you, wait for me!” Mr. Lula’s girlfriend, Rosangela da Silva, tweeted after the Supreme Court announced its decision.

If he is freed, Mr. Lula’s criminal record will prevent him from resuming his political career. He was the founder of the Workers Party (PT). That could change, however, if the Supreme Court were to decide in a separate case that Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who convicted Mr. Lula when he was a judge in 2017, had been biased.