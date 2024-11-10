 />
Brampton police arrests SFJ Canada coordinator in Hindu temple violence case

Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton, the Peel Police statement said

Updated - November 10, 2024 01:09 pm IST - Ottawa

PTI
A massive crowd gathered outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the community after the Khalistani attack on Nov 3, in Brampton on Monday.

A massive crowd gathered outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the community after the Khalistani attack on Nov 3, in Brampton on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Canadian police have arrested a 35-year-old Brampton resident on charges of assault with a weapon during a violent demonstration at a Hindu temple in the city, authorities said.

On November 3, a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan. The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple.

The Peel Regional Police responded to the altercation during the demonstration at the Mandir. As tensions between opposing sides increased, the demonstrations became physical and assaultive, a statement said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Not all Sikhs in Canada are Khalistan supporters, PM Modi supporters don’t represent Hindus as a whole: Trudeau

Police began investigating several offences that occurred during the demonstration, many of which were captured on video; including individuals using flags and sticks to assault people, it said.

Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton, the Peel Police statement said.

Gosal, is Sikhs for Justice coordinator for Canada, Toronto Star reported.

The U.S.-based SFJ is banned in India.

On November 8, 2024, he was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, it said.

An SIT dedicated to investigating incidents of criminality during the November 3 and 4 incidents has since been formed.

On November 3, the protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

The Sunday incident was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

Cancelling consular camps in areas where Canada failed to provide security: India

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Mr. Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Published - November 10, 2024 12:31 pm IST

