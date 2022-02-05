International

Boycott call made ahead of presidential polls in Iraq

The largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, led by powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, announced on Saturday a boycott of a session called next week to elect the country’s president.

In the 329-member house, the vote for President, a largely ceremonial role traditionally reserved for Iraq’s Kurds in post-Saddam Iraq, primarily pits the incumbent Barham Saleh against his top challenger, former minister Hoshyar Zebari, candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Hoshyar Zebari’s candidacy has stirred controversy in the political circles due to years-old corruption accusations against him in court that led to his 2016 dismissal from the post of Finance Minister.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2022 11:59:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/boycott-call-made-ahead-of-presidential-polls-in-iraq/article38385289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY