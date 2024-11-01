ADVERTISEMENT

Botswana's BDP party loses power in election, national newspaper reports

Published - November 01, 2024 12:19 pm IST - GABORONE

Botswana’s ruling BDP party loses majority in election, opposition coalition UDC wins 23 seats, according to Mmegi newspaper

Reuters

Botswana’s President and presidential candidate for Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Mokgweetsi Masisi during the Presidential debate in Gaborone on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Botswana’s ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) party has lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election, the private Mmegi newspaper reported on Friday (October 1, 2024), citing results from over half the constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mmegi said based on results from 36 of the 61 constituencies up for grabs that opposition parties had won more than half the seats in parliament.

State radio had the same tally. It said out of the 36 constituencies so far President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) had only won one. An opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), had won 23.

A party needs to win 31 constituencies to get a majority in this election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

election

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US