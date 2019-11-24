Boris unveils Brexit manifesto for U.K.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday unveiled his Conservative Party’s manifesto, pledging to get Brexit done and “unleash the potential of the whole country”.

Having taken over a minority administration in July and been unable to speed his EU divorce deal through Parliament, Mr. Johnson is seeking a clear victory at the December 12 snap election.

Mr. Johnson is promising to bring back his Brexit deal to Parliament before December 25 if the Conservatives are returned to power. “As families sit down to carve up their turkeys this Christmas, I want them to enjoy their festive-season free from the seemingly unending Brexit box-set drama,” Mr. Johnson said. “The Conservative manifesto, which I’m proud to launch today, will get Brexit done and allow us to move on and unleash the potential of the whole country,” he said.

‘Oven-ready’ Brexit deal

He claims the treaty is “oven-ready” and good to go — as long as he can get a majority.

He insists the deal will allow Britain to regain control over its laws, money and immigration policy.

Mr. Johnson has blasted chief rival, left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, for his strategy in refusing to recommend either his own proposed Brexit deal or staying in the EU.

He promised £23.5 billion worth of tax cuts and public spending between 2020 and 2024. The party is pledging it will not raise the three main taxes — income tax, sales tax and national insurance contributions to State benefits — in what it branded a triple tax lock.

Other measures include more money for childcare support, energy efficiency measures, skills retraining and road upgrades.