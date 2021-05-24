Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

London

24 May 2021 23:01 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have set a wedding date for next year after delaying plans due to the pandemic, The Sun tabloid reported on Monday.

Mr. Johnson will be only the second Prime Minister ever to marry while in office, following Robert Jenkinson in 1822. The couple have sent “save the date” cards for July 30 next year.

Ms. Symonds, 33, former head of communications for the Conservative Party, gave birth to their son Wilfred in April last year.

