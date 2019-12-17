Boris Johnson seeks to rule out delay in Brexit trade deal with EU

Buoyed by a Conservative majority in Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled on Tuesday he won’t soften his Brexit stance, ruling out any extension beyond the end of 2020 to strike a trade deal with the European Union.

Mr. Johnson’s office said the government would insert a clause into its Withdrawal Agreement Bill — which ratifies the country’s departure from the EU — to rule out extending Britain’s trade negotiations with the EU beyond next year. That could mean Britain leaving without a deal on trade terms at the start of 2021, a prospect that alarms many U.K. businesses.

The pound plunged on the news, falling 1% to less than $1.32.

U.K. lawmakers met in Parliament on Tuesday for the first time since the election, to begin swearing in scores of newly elected legislators.

The Brexit Bill is due to get its first vote in the House of Commons on Friday.

The Brexit divorce Bill will see the U.K. leave the 28-nation bloc on January 31 and enter a transition period until the end of 2020 while a new trade deal with the EU is being negotiated.

During the transition period, Britain will effectively remain member of the EU, though without voting rights.