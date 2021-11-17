Boris Johnson faces grilling from MPs amid sleaze row

London

17 November 2021 22:06 IST

He has also moved to bar MPs from consultancy work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling on Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions ran high within his Conservative party due to his proposals to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work.

With Opposition parties on the attack and rank-and-file Tory MPs unhappy, the quizzing from the heads of Parliament’s cross-party select committees at 1500 GMT could be the least of Mr. Johnson’s worries.

But he has tried to get on the front foot to tackle a simmering row about MPs supplementing their publicly funded salaries with lucrative second jobs, stoking claims about conflict of interest.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, he wrote to Parliament’s speaker to say he will back proposals to bar British lawmakers from acting as paid political consultants and advisers.

“It is imperative that we put beyond doubt the reputation of the House of Commons by ensuring the rules which apply to MPs are up to date, effective and appropriately rigorous,” Mr. Johnson wrote.

British lawmakers are permitted to hold outside roles, as long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.

But Mr. Johnson’s proposals, which appear to stop short of an outright ban on consultancy and advisory work, have been criticised as too vague, and still open to interpretation.