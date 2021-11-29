Booster shots for all U.K. adults

The move, approved by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, comes as the U.K. Government said it needed to react swiftly to the new variant

All adults in Britain will now be able to get a third COVID jab, a Government scientific advisory body said Monday, as concern mounted about the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The move, approved by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, comes as the U.K. Government said it needed to react swiftly to the new variant. “We’re advising that the booster programme should now be extended to adults aged 18 to 39 years old,” said Wei Shen Lim, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Until now, only adults aged 40 and over were eligible for a booster dose six months after their second.

The advisory body also recommended second doses of vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.