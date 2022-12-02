Bombs target Italian embassy cars in Athens: police

December 02, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Athens

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “deep concern” at what she called an “attack probably of anarchist origin”

AFP

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni

Two explosive devices targeted cars belonging to the Italian embassy in Greece on Friday, one of which went off causing no injuries, Greek police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and officers said they were investigating.

A homemade bomb exploded at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT), damaging a vehicle parked at the home of an embassy officer in an Athens suburb, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other device, placed near a second diplomatic vehicle, did not go off.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed "deep concern" at what she called an "attack... probably of anarchist origin".

The far-right leader sent her "personal thoughts and those of the Italian government to the first counsellor of the Italian embassy in Athens, Susanna Schlein".

Meloni added she was following the case "with the utmost attention" and through Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani who was in Athens for talks on Friday.

The Greek foreign ministry "strongly condemned the attack" and said such "unacceptable" acts "would not disrupt... the excellent relations and ties of long-standing friendship between Greece and its partner and ally Italy".

Crude, homemade devices, which cause damage but rarely injuries, are commonly used against political or diplomatic targets, banks or foreign companies in Greece.

Police often blame groups on the extreme left or anarchists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US