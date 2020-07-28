International

Bomb hurled at Belgian Parliament

A man tried to throw a petrol bomb at the Belgian Parliament in what he said was a protest against handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The suspect said that “the reason for his act was that the political world badly handled the crisis”.

“No terrorist motive has been alleged,” prosecutors said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 10:00:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/bomb-hurled-at-belgian-parliament/article32215266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY