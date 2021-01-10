International

Bomb claims three in Kabul

Afghan officials inspect the wreckage of a burnt car at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Afghan journalist-turned spokesman for the country’s public protection force was killed along with two colleagues on Sunday by a bomb targeting their vehicle, officials said.

The murder of Zia Wadan, who previously worked for several media networks, appeared to be the latest in a series of targeted killings that have rocked Afghanistan, especially Kabul.

Wadan and his colleagues were killed in morning rush-hour traffic in an eastern part of the capital, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

“A vehicle carrying Zia Wadan was targeted with an IED... As a result, Wadan and two of his colleagues were killed,” Mr. Arian said, adding that another person was wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but President Ashraf Ghani blamed it on the Taliban.

“The spike in violence by the Taliban is against (the) spirit of commitment for peace and indicates the group still pursues their hawkish attitude to take innocent lives and damage public facilities,” the presidential palace said on Twitter, quoting Ghani.

Wadan was spokesman for the National Public Protection Force, a security service under the Interior Ministry that deploys guards to international organisations across Afghanistan.

High-profile figures including journalists, politicians and activists have increasingly been targeted despite peace talks between the government and Taliban.

