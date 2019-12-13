Bomb blast kills 10 in Afghanistan

Ten civilians, including four women and a child, were killed when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Friday.

The explosion happened in the volatile district of Jaghatu in Ghazni province after the U.S. and Taliban paused ongoing talks on Thursday. “Unfortunately, in the explosion 10 people, including four women and a child, were killed,” Ghazni Provincial Governor spokesman Aref Noori said. All the victims of the blast were civilians, he added, saying six others were wounded.

Marwa Amini, deputy spokeswoman for the interior ministry in Kabul, confirmed the blast and toll. There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion.

Earlier this week the Taliban launched an attack near Bagram, a major American airbase.