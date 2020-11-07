Bomb attack kills former Afghan TV presenter

Haqqani network blamed for killling

A former Afghan television presenter and two other civilians were killed in a Kabul bombing on Saturday, in an attack officials blamed on a group linked to the Taliban.

Yama Siawash was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded near his home in the Afghan capital.

The murder of Siawash comes amid a rise in violence across the country even as the Taliban and Afghan government engage in peace talks in Qatar.

Siawash, who recently joined Afghanistan’s central bank as an adviser, used to be a prominent political and current affairs presenter with Tolo News.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Interior Ministry blamed the Haqqani network, a group linked to the Taliban.

“Such targeted attacks and explosions of sticky bombs is the continuation of crimes by Haqqani network and the Taliban,” Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry, told reporters.