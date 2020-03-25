International

Bolsonaro slams virus quarantines

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a press conference amidst the coronavirus (COVID - 19) pandemic at the Palacio do Alvorada on March, 25, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil.

“We need to preserve jobs and families’ livelihoods,” the Brazilian President said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out at what he called “scorched-earth” quarantine policies to contain the pandemic, on March 25, saying they risked wrecking the economy.

The far-right leader condemned the containment measures in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, saying they risked killing people's jobs in a misguided effort to save lives.

“Some state and local authorities need to abandon the scorched-earth concept: blocking transport, closing businesses and confining people en masse,” he said.

“We need to preserve jobs and families’ livelihoods.” Mr. Bolsonaro said.

