Bolsonaro slams virus quarantines

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out at what he called “scorched-earth” quarantine policies to contain the pandemic, on March 25, saying they risked wrecking the economy.

The far-right leader condemned the containment measures in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, saying they risked killing people's jobs in a misguided effort to save lives.

“Some state and local authorities need to abandon the scorched-earth concept: blocking transport, closing businesses and confining people en masse,” he said.

“We need to preserve jobs and families’ livelihoods.” Mr. Bolsonaro said.