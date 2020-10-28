Bolivia’s Morales calls for calm

La Paz

28 October 2020 22:54 IST

Exiled former Bolivian President Evo Morales called for calm on Tuesday after several hundred right-wing protesters demanded that a “military junta” replace socialist President-elect Luis Arce.

On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators marched to military barracks in the eastern city of Santa Cruz — a right-wing stronghold — and called for “military help” to prevent the Movement for Socialism party from regaining power following a year under conservative Jeanine Anez’s interim government.

‘Role is clear’

Mr. Morales wrote on Twitter, however, that “the Constitution is very clear on the role of the armed forces and the Bolivian police: We, as we always have done, will respect them as institutions”.

“We must all act calmly in a constitutional way.”

Bolivia has been in political crisis for a year after Mr. Morales ignored the Constitution and stood for and won a fourth successive term as President, even though leaders are limited to two terms.