Bolivian President tests positive

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19, I’m fine, I will work from isolation,” she tweeted.

The 53-year-old said in a video on Twitter that she would remain in quarantine for 14 days before taking another test.

Ms. Anez becomes the second South American President in a matter of days to contract the virus, after Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro announced his positive result on Tuesday.

Another high-ranking Latin American government official to contract the virus is Venezuela’s Constitutional Assembly President Diosdado Cabello, widely considered the second-most powerful person in the country after President Nicolas Maduro.

Four members of Ms. Anez’s Cabinet had tested positive in recent days, while Senate President Eva Copa went into self-isolation on Wednesday as a precaution. “Given many of them tested positive over the last week, I took the test and I was also positive,” said Ms. Anez.

Her illness comes with Bolivia gearing up for a general election in less than two months, despite being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.