Bolivian ex-president Anez sentenced to 10 years in prison

Jeanine Anez, who has been held in pre-trial detention since March 2021, has consistently denounced what she calls political persecution.

Jeanine Anez, who has been held in pre-trial detention since March 2021, has consistently denounced what she calls political persecution.

Bolivian ex-president Jeanine Anez was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison, more than a year after her arrest for an alleged plot — dismissed as fictional by many — to oust her rival and predecessor Evo Morales.

Ms. Anez, who has been held in pre-trial detention since March 2021, has consistently denounced what she calls political persecution.

The former interim leader will serve 10 years in a women's prison in La Paz, the administrative capital's First Sentencing Court announced in a decision that comes three months after her trial began.

Convicted of crimes "contrary to the constitution and a dereliction of duties," Ms. Anez was sentenced to "a punishment of 10 years" over accusations stemming from when she was a senator, before becoming President.

Prosecutors had asked for a 15-year jail sentence.

The former leader had already announced she would appeal if convicted, saying: "We will not stop there, we will go before the international justice system."

Also sentenced to 10 years were the former head of the armed forces, William Kaliman, and the former head of the police, Yuri Calderon, both of whom are on the run.

Ms. Anez still faces a separate, pending court case for sedition and other charges related to her short presidential stint.

At the start of her presidency, Ms. Anez had called in the police and military to restore order. The post-election conflict caused 22 deaths, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

For that, Ms. Anez also faces genocide charges, which carry prison sentences of between 10 and 20 years.