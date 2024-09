Bolivia declared a national emergency due to raging forest fires the country's defense ministry announced on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

In a press conference, defense minister Edmundo Novillo said the national emergency would allow the country to quickly coordinate international support.

"This will allow us to have more agile and effective support from friendly countries and from international cooperation," Novillo said.

