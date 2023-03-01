HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bola Tinubu declared winner in Nigeria’s presidential election

The two leading opposition parties had demanded a revote on Tuesday, saying that delays in uploading election results had made room for irregularities

March 01, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Abuja

AP
Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won Nigeria’s presidential election on March 1.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won Nigeria’s presidential election on March 1. | Photo Credit: AP

Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria's presidential election early on March 1, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation.

The overnight announcement was likely to lead to a court challenge by his main opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Mr. Abubakar also finished second in the last vote in 2019, then appealed those results before his lawsuit ultimately was dismissed.

On Tuesday, the two leading opposition parties had demanded a revote, saying that delays in uploading election results had made room for irregularities. The ruling All Progressives Congress party urged the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble.

Mr. Tinubu received 37% of the vote, or nearly 8.8 million, while the main opposition candidate Mr. Abubakar won 29% with almost 7 million. Third-place finisher Mr. Obi took 25% with about 6.1 million, according to the results announced on live television by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Mr. Tinubu "having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” said the country’s election chief, Mahmood Yakubu.

Demonstrators accusing the election commission of irregularities and disenfranchising voters make a protest in downtown Abuja on February 28, 2023.

Demonstrators accusing the election commission of irregularities and disenfranchising voters make a protest in downtown Abuja on February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Tinubu, 70, is the former governor of Lagos state, home to Nigeria's megacity of the same name. However, he lost the state in Saturday's election to Mr. Obi, who drew a strong following among younger voters eager for change.

The announcement came after 4 a.m., but celebrations already had started late on Tuesday at the ruling party’s national secretariat where Mr. Tinubu’s supporters had gathered in anticipation of his victory.

“None of the others matches his record!” said Babafemi Akin as he chatted excitedly about the prospects of a Tinubu administration. “I am sure he will do well.”

The parties now have three weeks to appeal results, but an election can be invalidated only if it's proven the national electoral body largely didn’t follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result.

ALSO READ | Nigeria to vote in most unpredictable election in years

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has never overturned a presidential election, though court challenges are common, including by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, who doggedly fought his past election losses for months in vain.

Nigeria’s presidential election has been closely watched as the country is not only the continent’s largest economy but it is also one of the continent’s top oil producers.

Observers have said Saturday’s election was mostly peaceful, though delays caused some voters to wait until the following day to cast their ballots. Many Nigerians had difficulties getting to their polling stations because of a currency redesign that resulted in a shortage of bank notes.

Related Topics

Nigeria / national elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.