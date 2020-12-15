Boko Haram claims kidnapping

Kano

15 December 2020 22:03 IST

Over 300 students were abducted in Nigeria’s Katsina State

Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed it was behind the abduction of hundreds of students in northwestern Nigeria, in what appears to be a major expansion of the jihadist group’s activities into new areas.

At least 333 students are still missing since the attack late on Friday on the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Katsina State — hundreds of kilometres from Boko Haram’s stronghold in northeastern Nigeria.

“I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina,” the leader of Boko Haram said in a voice message.

More than 100 gunmen on motorcycles stormed the rural school, forcing students to flee and hide in the surrounding bush. A number of boys were able to escape, but many were captured, split into groups and taken away, residents said.

#BringBackOurBoys has been trending on social media since the weekend in reference to a similar hashtag used after Boko Haram abducted 276 girls in 2014 in Chibok, in northeastern Nigeria. The army has said it has located the hideout of the “bandits”, and that a military operation was under way.