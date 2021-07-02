International

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off Honolulu, crew safe: FAA

A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing on water off Honolulu early on Friday after the pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Transair Flight 810 was "attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water" at about 2:30 am local time, an FAA spokeswoman said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the statement said.


