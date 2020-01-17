Body of missing Indian driver found in Oman

The body of an Indian driver, who went missing during flash floods in the UAE, has been found in Oman after six days of searching, according to a media report.
The body of the Indian man was found in Ghamdha area in Oman on Thursday, the Gulf News reported.
Rescue teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Oman coordinated the rescue efforts to find the man who went missing on January 11, the report said.
Commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi said the man went missing after his car was swept away by the flash floods in the Wadi Al Beah.
The body was found stuck in rocks on the shores of the Ghamdha region, the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.