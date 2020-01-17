Body of missing Indian driver found in Oman

The body of an Indian driver, who went missing during flash floods in the UAE, has been found in Oman after six days of searching, according to a media report.

The body of the Indian man was found in Ghamdha area in Oman on Thursday, the Gulf News reported.

Rescue teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Oman coordinated the rescue efforts to find the man who went missing on January 11, the report said.

Commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi said the man went missing after his car was swept away by the flash floods in the Wadi Al Beah.

The body was found stuck in rocks on the shores of the Ghamdha region, the officer said.