Qassem Soleimani body returned to Iran

Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force. File photo

Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday, the official IRIB news agency reported.

Soleimani's body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran.

